x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

AMBER Alert for a child inside a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

The 1-year-old boy was in the back of an SUV stolen near Bloomington Ave. and Lake St. on Friday afternoon.
Credit: Minneapolis PD

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police have announced an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old child who was inside a vehicle stolen in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Police believe the Black male child may be inside a white 2008 Buick Enclave with the license plate HTH234. The vehicle was stolen near the area of 12th Avenue and Lake Street E. around 3:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA identifies the child as RayRay Powell. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and white shoes at the time he disappeared.

Police said their early investigation shows the boy's mother left her vehicle running momentarily when an adult Black male weathering a back sweater took off with the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS: Man charged for crashing into Minneapolis fire station

MORE NEWS: 'Let’s get rid of them,' Hennepin Co. Sheriff said of officers who break the law

In Other News

Police chiefs, mayors call on Hennepin Co. to take stronger stance on prosecuting violence crime