AMBER Alert for a child inside a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

The 1-year-old boy was in the back of an SUV stolen near Bloomington Ave. and Lake St. on Friday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police have announced an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old child who was inside a vehicle stolen in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Police believe the Black male child may be inside a white 2008 Buick Enclave with the license plate HTH234. The vehicle was stolen near the area of 12th Avenue and Lake Street E. around 3:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA identifies the child as RayRay Powell. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants and white shoes at the time he disappeared.

Police said their early investigation shows the boy's mother left her vehicle running momentarily when an adult Black male weathering a back sweater took off with the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.