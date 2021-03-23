x
Lockdown on Andover schools lifted after reports of armed man in area

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were alerted to a possible situation involving a gun near Andover High School just after 2:15 p.m.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock Image

ANDOVER, Minn. — Andover High School and Andover Elementary School were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of an armed man in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted and there is no danger to the public, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

According to the officials, deputies were alerted to a possible situation involving a gun near Andover High School just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officials placed nearby schools on lockdown as they searched the area. Authorities have not said if an arrest has been made.

