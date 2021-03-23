Lockdown on Andover schools lifted after reports of armed man in area

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities were alerted to a possible situation involving a gun near Andover High School just after 2:15 p.m.

ANDOVER, Minn. — Andover High School and Andover Elementary School were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of an armed man in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted and there is no danger to the public, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

