Andover woman charged in arson that destroyed rental car business

A federal complaint has been filed against Jessica Lynn White, charging her with conspiracy to commit arson that destroyed a St. Paul Enterprise Rent-A-Car business.

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced Monday that a federal complaint has been filed against Jessica Lynn White, charging her with conspiracy to commit arson. White was arrested June 16, and made her first appearance in federal court last Wednesday in Minneapolis District Court.

The complaint lays out the case against White, who was allegedly captured on surveillance tape outside a Enterprise Rent-A-Car building located in St. Paul, on May 28. Moments later that building was destroyed by fire.

Agents from the bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) examined the scene and determined that the fire was caused by arson, and originated from inside the structure. ATF investigators were able to identify Jessica White from surveillance tape recorded both inside and outside of the business. They say White can be seen knocking on the front window and looking inside the building while the two other individuals are inside the building for several minutes.

The complaint says shortly after the two individuals exit the building, the front lobby area is filled with smoke and fire can be seen flickering in the reflection of the front window of the building.

