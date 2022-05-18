Remembering Aniya Allen, one year after her death

The 6-year-old was killed by a stray bullet while eating a McDonald's Happy Meal in the backseat of her parent's car.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 3, 2021

One year after three children were shot in a streak of violence in Minneapolis, the community is coming together to remember a 6-year-old girl shot and killed while riding in her parent's car.

Aniya Allen was eating McDonald's when she was shot in the head. The girl was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare, where she died two days later.

Two other young children were injured by accidental gunfire around the time Allen was shot. Trinity Ottoson-Smith was only 9-years-old when she was shot and killed playing on a trampoline in a Minneapolis backyard, and La'Davionne Garrett Jr. was 10 when he was struck by a bullet in the backseat of his parent's car.

Garrett Jr., now 11, survived his injuries and recently left the hospital to continue recovering at home.

The anti-crime organizations Spotlight on Crime and CrimeStoppers teamed up to offer up to $180,000 in reward money to anyone with information in any of the shootings. The reward is believed to be the largest amount ever offered in Minnesota.

In February a 19-year-old from Minneapolis was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Ottoson-Smith, but Minneapolis police have not reported any progress in finding the people responsible for shooting either Allen or Garrett Jr.

KG Wilson, a well-known peace activist in the Twin Cities was Allen's grandfather and has been vocal in his calls for the shooter or someone with information to come forward.

"The most frustrating part is months waking up each day," Wilson said. "I'll do it again in the morning, I'll do it again before I go to the sleep-- check my phone. I'm doing it all day long checking my phone to see if I got a call from homicide or the chief of police saying KG we got him, we got justice. But there is no justice."

Allen's family is still waiting for justice, but on Wednesday they're taking time to honor the little girl's memory. An "Angelversary" is planned for 3-5 p.m. at the site of her memorial at 36th Street and North Penn Avenue in Minneapolis.

The public are welcome to attend.