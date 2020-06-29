Police: Multiple suspects arrested after woman robbed in Columbia Heights

According to police, suspects stole a woman's purse, then stole her SUV when she attempted to follow them.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery and vehicle theft after police say a man stole a woman's purse and then her car.

Police report it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of University Avenue in Columbia Heights.

According to a press release, a woman and boy were walking through a parking lot when a man approached them and stole the woman's purse.

Police say the suspect started to leave the area when the woman followed them. The suspect's vehicle stopped, and someone inside the car pointed a gun at the woman. Two other suspects then got out of the car and stole her SUV. The suspects then drove away in the two vehicles.

A short time later, Fridley Police saw both vehicles speeding near University Ave. and 81 Ave. NE. Police followed the vehicle westbound on 81 Ave. NE. The cars stopped in in 8200 block of Hickory Street N., and multiple people ran from both vehicles. Members of several police agencies were involved in the chase for the suspects, and police say multiple suspects were detained.