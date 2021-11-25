Police investigating after 3 found dead in Fridley

The Anoka County Sheriff's office says there were no obvious signs of trauma, and the public is not in danger.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Three people were found dead in Fridley on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Squads were called to a home in the 5900 block of 7th Street Northeast, near Fridley High School just after 2:00 p.m.

Authorities said that their early investigations showed no obvious signs of trauma in the three adults, and there is no threat to the public.

The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are all investigating.