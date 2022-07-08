Anoka man arrested in connection with infant daughter's 2009 death

Benjamin Russell was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter after allegedly admitting responsibility for his 3-month-old's death.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — An Anoka man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his infant daughter more than 13 years ago.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Benjamin Alexander Russell was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter this month after allegedly admitting responsibility for his 3-month-old's January 2009 death.

Further investigation into the incident subsequently led to Russell's arrest. He is currently being held in the Anoka County Jail.

On the day of the child's death, emergency responders were called to the 13100 block of Meadowood Curve Northwest in Coon Rapids to a report of an infant who was not breathing. Crews performed life-saving efforts until she was brought to the hospital, where she later died.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation in partnership with the Coon Rapids Police Department.

