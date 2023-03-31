Antoine Suggs guilty of killing 4 St. Paul friends found in Wisconsin

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editors Note: the above video first aired on March 30.
Antoine Suggs, the man charged with killing a group of four St. Paul friends, was found guilty of their murders on Friday.
A jury found Suggs guilty on all four counts of intentional murder. He now faces up to 160 years in prison.
Nitosha Pressley, Matthew Pettus, Loyace Foreman, III and Jasmine Sturm were all found shot dead inside an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield back in September of 2021.
Investigators said the group was killed in St. Paul, despite being found in the neighboring state.
Suggs' father, Darren Osborne, was also charged and pleaded guilty to helping his son dispose of the victims' bodies.
Osborne is currently serving a four-year sentence.
According to the complaint filed in Ramsey County, in 2021, Suggs told Osborne he "snapped and shot a couple of people" in a vehicle on Seventh Street in St. Paul.
