Lazzaro pleads not guilty, trial to proceed this week

Opening statements in the former GOP strategist's sex trafficking trial are expected to begin by Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Antonlazzaro.com, the website said to be run by friends of former GOP strategist Tony Lazzaro as he is behind bars, now features video footage of the moment the FBI raided his downtown Minneapolis penthouse and placed him under arrest.

That's when the high-profile case, including the seizure of the wealthy Lazzaro's Ferrari, went public.

Lazzaro faces five counts of sex trafficking of a minor along with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and obstruction. He's accused of giving teenage girls lavish gifts, vape pens and cash in return for sex.

After pleading not guilty to all counts in Federal Court on Monday, his trial is proceeding with jury selection Tuesday and opening statements are expected Wednesday.

Besides the five alleged victims – this case has a star witness – Lazzaro's alleged accomplice, Gisela Castro Medina.

Castro Medina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and obstruction in a deal with the feds to testify against Lazzaro.

The 20-year-old said Lazzaro paid her to recruit teens to have sex with him.

In one disturbing detail revealed in court papers, Lazzaro sent an Uber to pick up one alleged victim from a sleepover. But Lazzaro continues to call the case unprecedented and politically motivated.

He claims Castro Medina was not a trafficker but rather an 18-year-old high school senior partying with her friends at Lazzaro's condo.

Lazzaro's attorneys say the prosecution will not be able to prove the elements of the alleged crimes. Lazzaro has said from the beginning he had consensual sex with the teens and gave them generous gifts.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+