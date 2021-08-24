Anton Lazzaro proposes 'Truman Show' living in order to get out of jail

The elaborate plan calls for installing security cameras and bio-metric locks in his downtown Minneapolis luxury condo.

MINNEAPOLIS — GOP strategist and donor Anton 'Tony' Lazzaro is asking the court to release him ahead of his sex trafficking trial, requesting bond conditions including round-the-clock surveillance that his lawyer referred to as a 'real-life Truman Show scenario.'

Lazzaro faces 10 federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

In court documents filed ahead of Tuesday's hearing, Lazzaro's attorney laid out the elaborate plan to the judge to get him out of jail.

It calls for installing security cameras and bio-metric locks in his downtown Minneapolis luxury condo, where the FBI seized his Ferrari, cell phones, computers and memory cards earlier this month.

The feds also found hundreds of gold and silver bars, plus foreign currency.

Tuesday's court filing seeks Lazzaro's release "under conditions that provide 24-hour real-time video surveillance to the court as well as ankle monitoring for location surveillance."

The request also included a detailed floorplan of Lazzaro's home, showing where the "commercial grade security cameras" would be placed.

Lazzaro also proposed that he would wear an ankle monitor at all times.

"Taking the cameras together with the recommended use of bio-metric locks on areas where Mr. Lazzaro cannot go inside the home Mr. Lazzaro will be living inside a real-life Truman Show scenario," wrote Lazzaro's attorney in the court request.

The "Truman Show" is a 1998 film starring Jim Carrey, whose character's life is televised to the world.

I'm covering the court hearing for Anton Lazzaro today. He is asking the judge for bond proposing 24-hour real-time video surveillance as well as ankle monitoring for location surveillance. Lazzaro has been in jail since he was arrested August 12th. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) August 24, 2021

Earlier this month after Lazzaro's arrest, 19-year-old Gisela Medina, the chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans, was charged as a co-conspirator in the case.

These developments stirred up turmoil in the Republican Party of Minnesota and ultimately led to the resignation of party chair Jennifer Carnahan.

Lazzaro's first court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis.