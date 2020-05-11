Two dead, one injured after Apple Valley shooting

Police said they found the victims at an apartment building on 157th St. W. after multiple 911 callers reported a man with a gun.

APPLE VALLEY, Minnesota — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in an Apple Valley apartment building on Wednesday night.

Police said in a press release that they were called to a building in the 7600 block of 157th Street West just before 8:45 p.m.

Multiple 911 callers told police there was a man in the building's hallways with a handgun, and some of the callers said they heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in a hallway with an apparent gunshot wound. He received emergency care, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers checked a nearby apartment, and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

While they were on scene, they learned of a male suspect who also lived in the building. Police said they executed a warrant, and when they entered his apartment they found a man they believe died by suicide.