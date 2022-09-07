14-year-old St. Paul boy remains hospitalized as community calls on shooter to come forward

Police say Armani Hyde was in the car with three people when he was shot. They've spoken to one person but are waiting on the two others to come forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Armani Hyde's mother describes her 14-year-old son as a bright young boy.

"Armani is fun, loving, he’s a comedian, he’s always dancing around, cracking jokes," Denisha Thomas said.

But currently, seeing her son active and doing the things he loves seems all-too far away.

Saturday, Thomas was surrounded by community members outside Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where her son remains hospitalized after being shot Wednesday. So far, police have arrested one 14-year-old for assault in relation to the case, but no charges have been filed against a shooter.

Thomas says she'd like to keep the details of Armani's current condition private but says right now, he is "stable."

"We’re going to do whatever is necessary to take care of Armani’s health," Thomas said. "When he do come home, we’re gonna take care of him no matter what."

HEARTBREAKING: Today, Armani Hyde, a 14-year-old boy from Saint Paul, remains hospitalized at Regions. He was shot Wednesday afternoon. His sister shared these pictures with @kare11. His mother describes Armani as fun, loving, and a comedian who is "always cracking jokes." pic.twitter.com/o4vSe8JiIk — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) July 10, 2022

Sgt. Mike Ernster, with St. Paul Police, said in an email Saturday that the night of the shooting, investigators were called in from their Homicide Unit and five other supporting units to scour the crime scene area for evidence and find the responsible party.

"To this date, over 50 reports have been filed in relation to this case," Sgt. Ernster said in an email.

Ernster added, "We know there were three people in the car when the victim was shot. We have spoken to one of them, but still need the other two to come forward and tell us what they know."

Nasiy Nasir X, of New Black Panther Nation Minnesota, led a community prayer for healing Saturday, following a press conference where he called on those who know something to come forward.

"When you see these types of things take place, make sure you speak up," he said.

Nasir X called recent violence "self genocide."

"We must educate our youth that every time they pull a trigger on another brother who looks like them, that they are killing their own brother and their own kind," Nasir X said. "Because we are a nation of people, and we are not just individuals."

"This is not Call of Duty. This is not a video game, this is real life. So you must make sure that you look at life as precious as it is." Nasiy Nasir X, of the New Black Panther Nation Minnesota, pleads to youth to stop the violence. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/8MfY99FIQU — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) July 10, 2022

Armani's aunt, Tiara Thomas, begged the person who did it to turn themselves in.

"You know who you are. God forgives you. We’re gonna let him take care of it this time," she said.