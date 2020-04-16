Armed man fires at officers in New Brighton

Officials say they are currently negotiating with the suspect and have ordered a shelter in place for anyone within one block of the scene.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The New Brighton Police Department and the Ramsey County SWAT team are staked outside a residence where a man, who has barricaded himself inside the home, fired at police officers Wednesday night in New Brighton.

According to a Facebook post from New Brighton police, they were called to a residence near Long Lake Road and 16th Street NW on reports of a domestic assault. Police say the man, who is armed, opened fire on the officers. Authorities say the victim escaped the residence and no officers were injured.

Officials say they are currently negotiating with the suspect and have ordered a shelter in place for anyone within one block of the scene. Police are asking people to take shelter in their basement until further notice.