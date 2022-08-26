Armed robbery suspect carrying rifle inside Mall of America arrested

According to a statement from the Mall of America, no lockdown occurred because of how quickly the man was taken into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An armed robbery suspect was arrested Friday carrying a rifle inside the Mall of America Friday.

According to Bloomington Police, the man is believed to have committed an armed robbery at the Lids store inside the mall, and was carrying a rifle when he was taken into custody. Officials say they believe the man also robbed Twin Cities Pawn in Minneapolis earlier in the day. Authorities located a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect in the mall parking ramp. A search warrant is pending.

According to a statement from the Mall of America, mall security apprehended the man without incident, and he was turned over to the Bloomington Police Department.

"Due to the prompt response by the security team, the suspect was taken into custody immediately therefore Mall of America did not issue a locked," the release read.

The incident comes less than a month after three shots were fired inside the mall at the Nike store. Nobody was shot but the mall was placed on a lockdown.