St. Paul police make arrest in 2010 murder of Heidi Firkus

The 25-year-old woman was shot to death in her home in April 2010.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say an arrest has been made in a cold case shooting death in 2010.

Heidi Firkus, then 25, was shot and killed in her home on April 25, 2010. At that time, her husband told police that an intruder broke into their home, grabbed his shotgun and shot his wife in the back.

The case had remained unsolved for more than a decade.

News of the arrest was first posted on the St. Paul PD Twitter page, which announced that a man was taken into custody in Mounds View Sunday by an SPPD SWAT team and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

KARE 11 does not typically name suspects until formal charges have been filed. Formal charges are expected to be announced Thursday.

Heidi Firkus' family released a statement following news of the arrest: