Arrest made after fourth burglary this year at same metro restaurant

The owner of the small business in Inver Grove Heights lost his insurance after the second claim resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Running a restaurant during the pandemic is hard enough without everything Hazem Aljaroudi has had to put up with.

"I just fixed this glass not even three days ago," he said, pointing to a damaged window.

His Inver Grove Heights restaurant, "J's Fish and Chicken" has been broken into four times over the last year.

"He comes and destroys, just because he wants $60-$70 in the cash register," Aljaroudi said.

The cost of the damage has added up to tens of thousands.

It started last December when a burglar broke a window, took the cash register and the surveillance camera hard drive.

"$11k damage happened that day," Aljaroudi said.

Then in June, another broken window, but he got spooked and didn't go in.

In August, yet another window broken. And this time, Hazem's improved surveillance cameras caught the suspect taking the cash register and the safe, which was in a secret location.

Hazem believes the suspect is a former employee. He gave a name and all the info to Inver Grove Heights Police.

But before an arrest was made, the restaurant was hit a fourth time Tuesday morning, when Hazem's cameras captured a truck - then a man throwing rocks through the glass door.

Later in the day police arrested the former employee.

"Again he caused me more damage to my place, which is a very hard time we are in. I'm just asking for God to help me and help my family during this very very hard time," Aljaroudi said.

It's much harder now, because Hazem's insurance company dropped him after his second claim. His customers and other community members are raising money on Gofundme.

"The community here in Inver Grove really helped me a lot and I really appreciate everyone," he said.