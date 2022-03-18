Arrest made in connection to Amber Alert out of Pope County

Officials with the Pope County Sheriff's Office say a man was arrested outside his home in Big Lake just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

POPE COUNTY, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video was first aired the morning of Friday, March 18, 2022.

Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's Amber Alert out of Pope County.

Officials with the Pope County Sheriff's Office say the man was arrested outside his home in Big Lake just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the press release, investigators were contacted by a Paynesville resident that the 2-year-old was in their garage. The child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be evaluated and has been reunited with his mother.

It's unclear what connection, if any, the suspect has to the victim.

Charges are expected to be filed sometime Friday, according to Pope County Sheriff's officials.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an Amber Alert Thursday, saying they believed the 2-year-old had been abducted at around 4:30 a.m. near the city of Westport, about 20 miles southeast of Alexandria.

MORE NEWS: New device protects cars from catalytic converter thieves

Watch more local news: