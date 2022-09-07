Police: Arrest made in connection to St. Paul triple homicide

According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, a 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and is awaiting charges.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police announced an arrest in connection to a triple homicide Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and is awaiting charges. KARE 11 doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Case Avenue. Police found five people with gunshots wounds, including three that died at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victims on Monday as 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding, all from St. Paul. Police added that the two injured victims are now in stable condition and are both adults.

