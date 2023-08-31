Arrest made in connection to deadly north Minneapolis crash

The man is also believed to have been involved in an incident over the weekend where an officer was dragged "a short distance" while attempting to make an arrest.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash last month in north Minneapolis.

The man was booked Wednesday morning for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide as well as second-degree assault in relation to an incident over the weekend where an officer was dragged from a vehicle while trying to make an arrest.

According to Minneapolis Police, the man is believed to have been involved in a crash near the intersection of North Washington Avenue and North 22nd Avenue on July 18. The driver of one of the vehicles was 55-year-old Andrew Hyde, who died from his injuries.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, police say they were called to the 3600 block of 42nd Street East on a report of a suspicious vehicle with a person slumped over. When officers arrived, they say they learned that the license plates were stolen, so they attempted to arrest the man. However, the man drove off while an officer was trapped inside the open driver's side door. Police say the officer was dragged "a short distance" until the vehicle hit a support pillar for a nearby building. The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle before the suspect fled the scene.

The injured officer took himself to HCMC where it was determined his injuries were non life-threatening.

Police say they had several "near misses" over the past few days before taking him into custody Wednesday.

