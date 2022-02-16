Arrest made in death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

Police say Deshaun Hill was shot Feb. 9 in the area of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the next day.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was shot and killed earlier this month in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, but didn't release any further details to "protect the integrity of the investigation and to address safety concerns."

Police say Hill was shot Feb. 9 in the area of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Said to be well-known and beloved as a standout Minneapolis Public Schools student athlete, tributes began pouring in on social media from Hill's coaches and community.

Larry McKenzie, head coach of the North boys basketball team, wrote on Twitter "the pain of watching my kids in tears over the loss of a teammate and friend is so difficult. A man of many words all of a sudden is speechless and doesn't know what to say."

A GoFundMe page created to support Deshaun's family has surpassed its initial $12,000 goal and raised more than $65,000 as of Wednesday evening.