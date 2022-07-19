Arrest made in Eagan movie theater fireworks incident

According to a statement from the police department Tuesday evening, an 18-year-old was taken into police custody earlier in the day on pending charges.

Eagan police say they've made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this month in which fireworks were ignited inside a movie theater.

The arrest occurred in response to a large firework being lit inside Eagan's Emagine Theater. Police say paramedics were called to the scene off of Cliff Road and treated several people for minor injuries upon their arrival.

Police did not provide any further information as of Tuesday evening.

JUST IN: @EaganPolice tell me they’ve arrested an 18yo in connection with last week’s incident at the Emagine Theater. The suspect has been booked into the Dakota County Jail, charges pending. @KARE11 https://t.co/srK4PvjllW — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) July 20, 2022

