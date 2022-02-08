x
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Maplewood

Officials believe they've arrested the suspected driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday night.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — One person has been arrested for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in Maplewood.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, officials believe they have arrested the suspected driver of an SUV that struck and hit a pedestrian, who was walking on the shoulder of Highway 120 just south of 5th Street around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officials have identified the pedestrian as 65-year-old Eri Nakamura of Oakdale.

