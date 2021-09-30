Broken knife blade leads to arrest in Ramsey Hill condo homicide

St. Paul police say a Minneapolis woman was arrested in the Aug. 30 incident, which claimed the life of Angela Chapin Huntington.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 55-year-old woman inside her Ramsey Hill condo last month.

A family member went to the home of Angela Chapin Huntington on the 300 block of Ramsey Street Aug. 30 after she missed an appointment, and found her lifeless body inside. The death was deemed suspicious, and investigators interviewed neighbors and collected video from nearby security cameras.

"They took a closer look at the deceased, and that’s when they looked at our officers and they told them that her death appears suspicious," police spokesman Steve Linders said at the time.

On Thursday St. Paul police posted on Twitter that a 36-year old woman was arrested without incident in Minneapolis Tuesday in connection with Chapin Huntington's death. Linders says the suspect was identified by investigators through video analysis, and by matching the knife she allegedly used to stab Chapin Huntington to a piece of blade that broke off in a woman's clavicle during another random stabbing near a Saint Paul college.

In that crime, Linders points to police reports that say a woman was walking into a building at 275 North Syndicate on Aug. 30 when another woman came up and stabbed her in the neck. The 25-year-old victim told responding officers she did not know the person who stabbed her or the reason she was attacked. Medics recovered part of the knife blade used in the attack from the victim's body.

Charges in the death of Angela Chapin Huntington could come Thursday afternoon.