Arrest made in St. Paul homicide that led to warrant, police shooting of Amir Locke

Police say once the 17-year-old suspect is charged in the January homicide, search warrants will be unsealed. Those warrants could shine a light on Locke's case.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a 17-year-old is in custody in connection with a January homicide that triggered the no-knock warrant that eventually led to the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke.

The department confirmed that the suspect was arrested in Winona for the death of Otis Elder, who was shot and killed Jan. 10 on the 500 block of North Prior Ave. The teen was booked on probable cause second-degree murder, and is being held in the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

In a post on Twitter a department spokesperson said once charges are filed, search warrants related to the case will be unsealed. That will likely shine a light on who and what Minneapolis police were looking for when they executed a search warrant for St. Paul PD at a downtown apartment complex early Feb. 2.

On that day SWAT officers entered the apartment and fatally shot the 22-year-old Locke, who was laying on a couch with his gun nearby. Records show Locke had a permit to carry.

Sources confirmed for KARE 11 that St. Paul police asked their counterparts in Minneapolis for help on the case, but did not ask for a no-knock warrant. But Minneapolis police did request a no-knock warrant, asking Judge Peter Cahill to sign the document.

Locke's death has led to an outcry across the Twin Cities and the nation calling for an end to no-knock warrants, and demands for the resignations of interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman and Mayor Jacob Frey.

