Arrest made in Moorhead mosque vandalism case

Investigators believe the 22-year-old suspect spray painted anti-Muslim, neo-Nazi and racist images on the walls of Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man for spray painting hate-related messages on a mosque in Moorhead.

The local man was taken into custody Tuesday night in south Moorhead after police received key information from a local business employee that led to the suspect’s identification.

The vandalism, which allegedly included anti-Muslim, neo-Nazi and racist images, was discovered Sunday morning on the outside of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center. Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask.

The suspect has been booked into the Clay County Jail on possible charges of felony harassment and felony criminal damage to property, both with hate crime enhancers.

“We welcome the arrest in this troubling case, thank the investigators involved, and hope the swift apprehension of the alleged perpetrator sends a strong message to others who would contemplate engaging in bias-motivated crimes,” said Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR-MN, a chapter of America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.

Residents of the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota metropolitan area turned out with brushes, chemicals, and power washers Monday to help remove the images from the mosque.

