State Troopers arrest 69 people at governor's residence

Some were arrested for criminal conduct, and others for refusing to leave on Saturday afternoon.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota state troopers arrested nearly 70 people on Saturday after a Line 3 protest at the State Capitol spilled over to the governor's residence in St. Paul's Summit Avenue neighborhood.

KARE 11 crews reported that people were chaining themselves to the fence outside the residence, prompting a response from a large number of police.

According to Lt. Gordon Shank with the State Patrol, 69 people were arrested for several different charges, including disorderedly conduct, third-degree riot and felony threats of violence on Saturday afternoon.

Shank said in a press release that some were arrested for criminal conduct, and others arrested because they were given multiple orders to leave the area and did not.

“If you swarm someone’s home, chain yourself to the fence and pull on the gate in an attempt to tear it down, you should expect to be arrested,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol.