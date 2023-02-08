Assault charges could elevate after senior dies

Police say Nicole Wobbeking pushed her elderly mother down the stairs June 27. The victim died days later, and an autopsy ruled it was caused by the assault.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove police are seeking homicide charges for a woman accused of pushing her 78-year-old mother down the stairs and striking her following a dispute.

The alleged victim, 78-year-old Sheila May Wobbeking, died just days after the June 27 altercation, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that she died from a blood clot caused by a broken bone in her leg that occurred during the assault.

A criminal complaint charges 49-year-old Nicole Mari Wobbeking of Maple Grove with third-degree assault and domestic assault in connection with the confrontation. Prosecutors say the victim went to a home she owned on the 11900 block of 71st Ave. N. to speak with her daughter and tenant about unpaid rent and issues brought to her by neighbors. The document says Sheila Wobbeking knocked and no one answered, so she entered the home and called to her daughter. At some point, the complaint says, Nicole Wobbeking came out of a room and began screaming obscenities, then slapped her mother and pushed her down the stairs.

While the elderly victim lay on the ground, prosecutors say Nicole Wobbeking began striking her with an unopened can of pasta sauce. Sheila Wobbeking was eventually able to escape the residence and waited outside for police to respond to her 911 call. She was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to a local hospital before being released.

Officers went to the home to arrest Nicole Wobbeking, and while talking to her the defendant reportedly mentioned that her mother entered the residence without permission, and made a statement about pushing the victim and her falling down the stairs.

On Tuesday, Maple Grove Police sent out a news release saying their colleagues in Plymouth responded to the residence of Sheila Wobbeking July 5 on reports of a medical emergency. Despite life-saving measures, she did not survive. An autopsy ruled she died of a blood clot related to an injury suffered during the June 27 altercation.

Maple Grove police say investigators have forwarded the new information to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and requested homicide charges be considered in the case. No decision on elevated charges has been made yet.

Nicole Wobbeking remains in the Hennepin County Jail. She is scheduled to make a court appearance on the assault charges Wednesday morning.

