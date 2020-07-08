CAIR seeks bias investigation after assault near Bloomington mosque

Police are searching for two suspects in their late teens or early 20s.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for an investigation into possible bias motivation following an assault outside of a Bloomington mosque on Thursday.

Bloomington police said a 50-year-old man was walking to the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center when two suspects approached and attacked him. Police said the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to his upper body, and was taken to the hospital.

CAIR said the victim is a Muslim man.

“We are thankful that the assault victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries. We urge public officials to uncover the motivation behind the assault and to take concrete steps to ensure that Muslim and minority communities will be safe from such attacks in the future,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement.

Police said the suspects are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

Please see the following press release about an assault that occurred near Dar Al Farooq last night. BPD is asking anyone with information to call 952-563-4900. https://t.co/D4lJ20Az0G — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 7, 2020

MORE NEWS: Man charged with shooting at teens in Elk River