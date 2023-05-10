Man shot during attempted carjacking in St. Anthony

The victim told police he had just pulled into the parking lot of Walgreens in St. Anthony when an assailant approached, demanded his keys and then shot him.

ST ANTHONY, Minn. — A man is recovering after being shot during a failed carjacking in St. Anthony Tuesday night.

St. Anthony police say squads were dispatched to Walgreens at 3700 Silver Lake Road just before 9 p.m. after receiving a call about someone who had been shot. Arriving officers encountered a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

That man told police he had just pulled into the Walgreens parking lot and was still seated inside his car when a lone man approached and demanded his keys. The victim said he was trying to comply and retrieve his keys when the assailant opened the car door and fired a single shot, striking him in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, white shoes and sunglasses. Anyone with information on the attempted carjacking or the person responsible is asked to call St. Anthony Police at 612-782-3350, or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: