Man shot during attempted carjacking in St. Anthony

ST ANTHONY, Minn. — A man is recovering after being shot during a failed carjacking in St. Anthony Tuesday night.
St. Anthony police say squads were dispatched to Walgreens at 3700 Silver Lake Road just before 9 p.m. after receiving a call about someone who had been shot. Arriving officers encountered a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
That man told police he had just pulled into the Walgreens parking lot and was still seated inside his car when a lone man approached and demanded his keys. The victim said he was trying to comply and retrieve his keys when the assailant opened the car door and fired a single shot, striking him in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, white shoes and sunglasses. Anyone with information on the attempted carjacking or the person responsible is asked to call St. Anthony Police at 612-782-3350, or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321.
