Police ask for help finding stolen Ice Castle fish house

Someone stole an Ice Castle fish house during last Friday night's snowstorm in the city of Wyoming.

WYOMING, Minn. — Police in the city of Wyoming posted a request for ice anglers to help them nab a fish house thief.

The Facebook post by the Wyoming Police Department said a fish house was stolen last Friday night during the snowstorm.

Photos shared by police appear to be from a surveillance camera that snapped a photo of the crime.

The thief apparently hooked it up to a trailer hitch and drove away.

The ice fishing house appears to be a "Lake of the Woods" model Ice Castle with a Minnesota license plate RU50721.

Wyoming police confirmed that vehicle shown in the photo above is the car that drove off with the trailer. The vehicle in the grainy photo appears to be some type of SUV. Police did not state what make and model the vehicle was.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chisago County Non-Emergency Dispatch Center at (651) 257-4100.

