Attorneys for Minneapolis officer files motion to dismiss charges in crash that killed Leneal Frazier

The motion says Brian Cummings has been denied "due process and equal protection" after being charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide.

The attorneys for Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings filed an order on Thursday to dismiss all charges against him in connection to a high-pursuit crash that killed an innocent motorist last summer.

According to court documents, Cummings' attorneys say he's been denied "due process and equal protection" after being charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide when he collided into Leneal Frazier's vehicle on July 6, 2021.

The crash occurred while Cummings was pursuing carjacking suspects. Prosecutors say the chase reached speeds near 100 miles per hour for nearly 20 blocks through north Minneapolis, including residential neighborhoods, before Cummings ran a red light at Lyndale and 41st Avenues North and crashed into a Jeep driven by Frazier.

According to the City of Minneapolis, Cummings has not been an employee for the city since Oct. 23, 2021.

In the order, the attorneys for Cummings claim that he's been singled out for a political purposes, and say his constitutional rights have been violated.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office responded by saying the motions are "completely without any basis in the facts or in the law."

A motion hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 17.

