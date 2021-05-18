Authorities ask for help locating abducted 5-month-old baby

The BCA says Woods (pictured right in the image above) was last seen wearing a pink jacket and pink pants.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is seeking the public's help locating 5-month-old Ocean-Rae Lavera Woods, who was allegedly abducted around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Camden Avenue North and 70th Avenue North in Brooklyn Center.

Authorities say the suspect is 29-year-old Damareius Deshaun Jones, pictured left in the image above. Jones is 5'7", weighing 150 lbs, and is believed to be driving a stolen white GMC Yukon - license plate FZM719.

The BCA believes the suspect has a weapon within the vehicle, and also states the suspect has threatened the child and his mother previously.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.