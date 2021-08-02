One dead after shooting in St. Paul apartment complex parking lot

As of Monday night, police say no arrests have been made but they do not believe it was random.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening on the city's east side.

At around 5:30 p.m., authorities say they located a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Hazel Street North. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday night, police say no arrests have been made but they do not believe it was random. It's the city's 16th homicide this year.

Officials are asking for anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

