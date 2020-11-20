Authorities investigate homicide after body found near St. Cloud Regional Airport

Authorities say an autopsy revealed the victim - 25-year-old Tyler Ecklund - died by gunshot.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says it is now conducting a homicide investigation after the body of 25-year-old Tyler Ecklund was found at St. Cloud Regional Airport on Nov. 14.

An autopsy revealed Ecklund had died by gunshot, according to authorities.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott said Ecklund's body was discovered by a passerby in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast - just northeast of the regional airport.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office at 763-765-3500, Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, or by visiting www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.