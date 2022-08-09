Bail set for three suspects charged with helping alleged MOA gunman

One attorney argued bail not appropriate for hotel assistant general manager charged with aiding offender, but judge noted seriousness of "the whole episode"

MINNEAPOLIS — A judicial officer set bail for the three defendants charged with helping an alleged gunman and his accomplice escape the Mall of America after firing shots in a store, while those two suspects remain on the run.

Referee Lionel Norris set bail with conditions for Delyanie Arnold at $40,000, and for cousins Selena Raghubir and Denesh Raghubir at $10,000. The trio is charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

The primary difference between Arnold and the Raghubir cousins is Arnold has a criminal record. All three would be required to wear electronic monitoring if they post bail.

Bloomington Police have identified the suspected shooter as Shamar Lark and his friend Rashad May. Both remain at-large, but Bloomington Police put out a nationwide warrant Monday.

Lark and May got into a fight with a group of people inside the Nike store at the Mall of America on Thursday and "lost" the fight, according to Bloomington Police. So, May directed Lark to go back in and shoot. No one was wounded by the gunfire, but the incident caused chaos and confusion inside the mall as it was locked down and eventually closed.

May and Lark then called Arnold, who called his girlfriend Selena Raghubir, according to the criminal complaint. Selena, an assistant general manager at the nearby Best Western hotel, is accused of then having her cousin Denesh pick up May and Lark with the Best Western shuttle van outside of IKEA and drive them to the back of the hotel, where Selena then drove them to her apartment to escape.

In Tuesday's bail hearing, Selena Raghubir's attorney Dave McCormick said, "She's scared to death. She's never even seen the inside of a police car before."

McCormick argued that the charge she faces is not serious enough to warrant bail. If convicted, he pointed out, the presumptive sentence would not include any actual prison time.

McCormick went on to say, "Maybe her car picked those guys up, but she didn't. She didn't pick anyone up or help anyone avoid detection."

After Norris set Selena Raghubir's bail at $10,000, McCormick asked Norris to explain his reasoning.

"The seriousness of the offense," Norris replied. "Of the entire episode."

"I have to say I disagree," McCormick said.