A suspect is in custody and facing charges of resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer.

BARRON, Wis. — The Barron County (WI) Sheriff said two deputies from the department were injured while making an arrest on Sunday.

According to a press release from Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the deputies were responding to a call about a disturbance at a home just west of Barron shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The sheriff's office said the deputies were attempting to take a 53-year-old man into custody at that scene when the man resisted arrest and injured two deputies during the struggle.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said both deputies were treated for hand injuries at Mayo Hospital. One deputy has already returned to work, but the other deputy will require surgery and be out for 8-12 weeks.

The press release said formal charges are pending against the suspect, who is being held on potential charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and battery to a law enforcement officer.