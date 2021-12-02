BCA identifies man fatally shot by officers after armed carjacking in Mounds View

The officers involved have been identified by the BCA as Mounds View PD Sergeant Michael Hanson and New Brighton PD Officer John Thomas.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video was published on Nov. 29, 2021.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the man who was shot and killed by police in Mounds View following what police have called an armed carjacking that took place around 7 p.m. Sunday near 2537 County Road I.

The BCA says Douglas Kelley, 21, was shot multiple times by officers after police say he "confronted" them, after a liquor store employee ran outside and claimed Kelley was armed and alone inside the store.

Police say an altercation ensued within the store, when officers opened fire.

The officers involved have been identified by the BCA as Mounds View PD Sergeant Michael Hanson and New Brighton PD Officer John Thomas.

Authorities say the officers have served in law enforcement for six and two years respectively.

The BCA says body cameras were activate and captured portions of the incident.