BCA investigating after 19-year-old shot and killed by police

The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave, following a police pursuit that ended with the death of a 19-year-old suspect.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old man was fatally shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Mountain Iron Saturday.

Police say they initially responded to reports of a shoplifter around 12:30 p.m. within a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North.

Officers say the suspect "refused commands" and fled the area on foot after he was encountered outside of the business.

A search was conducted, during which authorities say the man matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 4 in Virginia.

The man was eventually found some time later in a wooded area by a police K-9 unit. Some time after, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says deputies "deployed tasers and eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man."

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency first responders.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the individual's identity will not be disclosed until an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has concluded, and the man's next of kin have been notified.

The Sheriff's Office says it has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to begin conducting an independent investigation, and that all forthcoming findings and information will be coming from their office.

The officers responsible for discharging their weapons have been put on standard administrative leave, according to authorities.