BCA investigating fatal shooting incident involving law enforcement in Isanti Co.

Due to a heavy police presence, Highway 65 is closed in both directions between Highway 107 and Andree Drive Northeast near Braham, Minnesota.

BRAHAM, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it's investigating a fatal shooting incident Sunday afternoon involving law enforcement in Isanti County.

According to officials, the incident began just after before 1 p.m. outside a Kohl's department store on the 10300 block of Baltimore Street Southeast in Blaine on reports of a theft.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and there was a reported carjacking nearby with a possible gun.

The suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and a pursuit began north on Highway 65.

In Isanti County, police say the suspect's vehicle became disabled near Braham, Minnesota and two male suspects fled the car and shots were fired. Police say an Anoka Police Department K-9 was shot and one of the suspects was shot and killed. Police say the second suspect was taken into custody with no injuries. At least one gun was recovered at the scene.

Officials say one officer was hospitalized in Blaine, but didn't say what kind of injuries the officer suffered. The K-9 that was shot was transported for emergency surgery but no condition was provided.

