Police: Armed man killed by law enforcement in Burnsville following pursuit

Police say a white carjacking suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was firing at officers during a pursuit.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement and an armed motorist Sunday afternoon on Highway 13 in Burnsville.

Authorities have shut down Minnesota Highway 13 in both directions in Burnsville between Interstate-35W and Portland Avenue. Officials are expecting the highway to remain closed for several hours.

According to a press release from the Burnsville Police Department, officers located the suspect, who is believed to be white and in his 20s, driving a vehicle with stolen plates, which the suspect crashed. Shortly after, officers received a report that the same man was involved in a carjacking.

At approximately 3 pm on Sunday, April 18, the Burnsville Police Department was involved with an officer-involved shooting near Interstate 35W and County Road 13 resulting in the death of a

carjacking suspect. Learn more: https://t.co/6UkatPGe6y — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) April 18, 2021

Officers pursued the carjacked vehicle and the man allegedly fired gunshots at pursuing officers before crashing the vehicle and continuing to shoot at law enforcement. The release says "multiple officers returned fire," and the man was was taken to HCMC, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say no officers were injured. According to the release, all Burnsville officers wear body worn cameras and that data will be given to the BCA as they continue to investigate.

BREAKING: We’re on scene in Burnsville where a high speed chase just ended at the interchange of Highway 13 & I-35W . We’re working on gathering details. Stay with @KARE11 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/uW2H0is7N7 — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 18, 2021

Below is traffic camera footage from MnDOT showing the suspect hop from the vehicle and cross over the highway, appearing to be pointing a gun at a motorist.

