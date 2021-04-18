Police: Armed man killed by law enforcement in Burnsville following pursuit

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a deadly shooting involving law enforcement and an armed motorist Sunday afternoon on Highway 13 in Burnsville.
Authorities have shut down Minnesota Highway 13 in both directions in Burnsville between Interstate-35W and Portland Avenue. Officials are expecting the highway to remain closed for several hours.
According to a press release from the Burnsville Police Department, officers located the suspect, who is believed to be white and in his 20s, driving a vehicle with stolen plates, which the suspect crashed. Shortly after, officers received a report that the same man was involved in a carjacking.
Officers pursued the carjacked vehicle and the man allegedly fired gunshots at pursuing officers before crashing the vehicle and continuing to shoot at law enforcement. The release says "multiple officers returned fire," and the man was was taken to HCMC, where he was later pronounced dead.
Officials say no officers were injured. According to the release, all Burnsville officers wear body worn cameras and that data will be given to the BCA as they continue to investigate.
Below is traffic camera footage from MnDOT showing the suspect hop from the vehicle and cross over the highway, appearing to be pointing a gun at a motorist.
This is a developing story and more details will be provide as they become available.