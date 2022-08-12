Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports

Not only did the metro see a 21.6% increase in violent crime, but greater Minnesota rose by 16%, the BCA reported.

MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.

The report says the entire state saw a 21.6% rise in violent crime last year, while violent crime in greater Minnesota increased by 16%. Across the metro, crime rose nearly 24%.

Amid rising crime numbers, Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington says “the Department of Public Safety has stepped up investigations and proactive patrols in partnership with our federal, state and local officers."

Some of the other stats from the crime report worth noting include:

There were 201 murders in 2021 in Minnesota compared with 185 in 2020, which is an increase of over 8%.

There were 10,967 aggravated assaults last year, which is 33.7% higher than the year before.

Almost half of rape victims from 2021 were minors, and 71% of rapes occurred in a home.

Motor vehicle theft rose 8.5% in 2021 with 14,829 vehicles stolen, which is the highest since 2001.

Peace officers were assaulted in 900 incidents in 2021, a 35% increase from the year before.

One of the only crimes that decreased in 2021 were officer-involved shooting incidents, which dropped to 24, five fewer than in 2020.

The BCA also reported that law enforcement agencies "reported 30 use-of-force incidents in 2021, down from 45 in 2020." The agency's report also mentions that 13 people died from use-of-force incidents last year.

