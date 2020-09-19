Becker County youth dies by gunshot

First responders pronounced the juvenile male dead at the scene around 9:35 a.m. Friday near Menahga, Minnesota.

MENAHGA, Minn. — The Becker County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old male is dead following a shooting near Menahga, Minnesota Friday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call around 9:35 a.m. when they noticed a young man having suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

An investigation is currently underway by the Becker County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities have released no further information at this time.