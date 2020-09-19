x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Becker County youth dies by gunshot

First responders pronounced the juvenile male dead at the scene around 9:35 a.m. Friday near Menahga, Minnesota.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

MENAHGA, Minn. — The Becker County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old male is dead following a shooting near Menahga, Minnesota Friday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call around 9:35 a.m. when they noticed a young man having suffered an apparent gunshot wound. 

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. 

An investigation is currently underway by the Becker County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities have released no further information at this time. 

MORE NEWS: 

Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick

Collins: In fairness, Supreme Court vacancy should be made by President elected on Nov. 3