Big Lake man indicted on first-degree murder in mother's death

A grand jury returned the indictment against Eric Jordahl last week.

BIG LAKE, Minnesota — A Big Lake man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Big Lake city council member Rose Johnson.

A grand jury returned the indictment on Friday, charging Eric Jordahl, 20, with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

At a court appearance Monday, a judge increased Jordahl's bail to $3 million without conditions, or $2 million with conditions, including GPS monitoring.

Johnson was found dead in her Big Lake home on July 23.

According to a criminal complaint, Jordahl's father told dispatchers that when he got home from work on July 23, Jordahl told him he had killed Johnson. Officers responded to the home and found Jordahl covered in blood, and a knife on the kitchen table. They found Johnson's body in a lower-level basement bedroom with "obvious facial trauma," according to the complaint.

The Midwest Forensic Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

Johnson was appointed to the Big Lake City Council in January 2019.