Blaine man shot by deputy charged with shooting at officers

According to court documents, Randy Reeve is charged with first-degree assault, threats of violence and reckless discharge of a firearm.

BLAINE, Minn. — A 62-year-old man has been charged after a standoff with law enforcement in Blaine that ended with him being hospitalized after deputies returned fire.

According to court documents, Randy Reeve is charged with first-degree assault, threats of violence and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Blaine police were called to the 10500 block of Quincy Boulevard Northeast around 10:15 p.m. Monday after neighbors reported Reeve shooting his gun outside.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived a neighbor told police that Reeve allegedly confronted her and her boyfriend while "holding and racking a shotgun." The neighbor also said that after she and her boyfriend had gone inside, she could hear the gun being fired.

The complaint says authorities set up a perimeter around the Reeve's house – just blocks away from Madison Elementary School. Officials say Reeve threatened to kill officers and allegedly fired a shotgun and a rifle into the air and in the direction of the officers – putting a bullet hole in one of the squad cars.

Authorities say after Reeve allegedly fired at officers and in the direction of a nearby home, a deputy with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office shot Reeve. The complaint states Reeve is still hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Multiple neighbors in Blaine have identified the man shot by an Anoka County Deputy last night as 62-year-old Randy Reeve, who has lived on the street for about 30 years. Reeve survived and is hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/Sn8s22mHdl — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 5, 2021

Residents familiar with the suspect told KARE 11's Lou Raguse that Reeve has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years or so, and say he can become volatile over minor issues like fireworks or people driving at speeds he thinks are too fast. Multiple people said Reeve was distressed following the recent death of his father.

At least one told Raguse that Reeve was an ardent and vocal supporter of police, and had "Back the Blue" signs posted on his lawn.

The Minnesota BCA and Blaine police are investigating the incident.

MORE NEWS: FBI searching for Minneapolis man wanted on child sex trafficking charges