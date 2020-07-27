Bloomington man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Daniel McPheeters, 28, is accused of shooting his girlfriend early Friday morning.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Daniel McPheeters, 28, is accused of shooting his girlfriend early Friday morning following an argument between the two. McPheeters was also charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and felon in possession of a gun.

Officials say the victim was dropped off at Fairview Southdale Hospital, and she confirmed to officers that McPheeters shot her. McPheeter was arrested in Wisconsin, where he is current being held. The victim is currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office press release.

The criminal complaint says a couple, who were friends with McPheeters and his girlfriend, were staying in a camper in the parking lot of the Days Inn on Normandale Boulevard. The complaint went on to say McPheeters and his girlfriend entered the camper arguing, and the victim was crying.

The couple told police that McPheeters told them that he was angry because he would be going to prison soon on a Wisconsin drug charge and that he couldn't trust his girlfriend. The couple also said McPheeters entered the camper holding a semi-automatic handgun and pointed the gun at his girlfriend while trying to drag her out of the camper. At one point, McPheeters put the gun in his pocket and began choking the victim when one of the witnesses took the gun. She then put the gun in her car but believed McPheeters took the gun back at some point, according to the witness.

McPheeters then went back to his car and came back with a revolver and walked up to the victim, who was standing outside the camper with the other couple, and then shot the victim one time in the torso from "point blank" range, according to the complaint.

McPheeters then left in his vehicle and fled to Wisconsin, where he was arrested later that morning with a semi-automatic handgun and a .44 caliber revolver in his vehicle. The complaint says officers also found what appeared to be three pipe bombs inside the vehicle.