BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Bloomington man is in custody Wednesday for probable cause attempted murder.

Police responded to the 2600 block of 90th Street West after receiving a 911 call at 6:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a woman with signs of recent trauma. Lifesaving measures were performed and she was transported to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The man was arrested at the scene.

The victim and the suspect are related.