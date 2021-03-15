Bloomington man sentenced to 48 years for killing wife, shooting neighbors

“There are multiple triggers every time I see a U-Haul, a pickup truck or even look at grass, I can picture my baby laying on the ground cradling my granddaughter,” said Mildred Saulter, the victim's mother.



It's been seven months since Makayla Saulter-Outlaw and her older sister Canisha were shot by their neighbor, 48-year-old Jason Mesich, while packing a U-Haul outside their Bloomington home.



Mesich was arrested and charged for shooting the sisters and for the death of his wife, Angela, inside their Bloomington home.



"I cannot begin to tell you in words about how my mother's death impacted my life,” said Renee Mesich.



But today, both families spoke candidly, as Mesich was sentenced to more than 48 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder and first-degree assault for shooting at a Bloomington police officer as they were trying to arrest him.



Rev. Marcia Westbrook still remembers that fateful day. “Praying to God, please let them make it, they didn't' deserve this, no one deserved this,” said Rev. Westbrook, the victim’s aunt.



At the sentencing, Mesich apologized for his crime. He previously told investigators that he and his wife had been arguing before the shooting about their relationship-- and that "he hated kids" and thought his "neighbors saw what happened."



While both sisters have since recovered from their injuries, both families are now working to move forward after tragedy. “I feel like I lost both my parents here,” said Renee Mesich.