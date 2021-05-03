Bloomington police close roads in search for suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle theft and crash in Bloomington on Friday morning.
According to a social media post from the Bloomington Police Department, officers are searching for an unknown suspect who fled the scene after crashing a vehicle on Friday morning.
Police said ammunition was located in the vehicle.
The area around American Boulevard and Lyndale Avenue is currently closed as the police work to locate the suspect.
KARE 11 crews on scene report that a bomb squad is setting up in a parking lot near the scene.
