Bloomington restaurant owner shot in robbery attempt

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are looking for two men who shot a beloved restaurant owner who has been a fixture in the community for 30 years.

Kevin Tran, owner of Penn Lake Roast Beef, was shot on Monday evening while working in his store.

"The backdoor was open to let fresh air in because the kitchen is always hot," said Jackie Quach, Trans niece. "A couple of people came in, they were wearing masks, and they decided to try and rob my uncle."

Quach says the men shot her uncle while he was behind the counter and they then took off running. Despite being critically wounded, Tran managed to walk down to the nearby liquor store and flag down an employee before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Family members say paramedics helped stabilize him and after several surgeries at HCMC, they expect him to survive.

"Because of COVID we can't be there for him and we all want to be there for him so it just adds another layer of stress," Quach said. "We just feel helpless."

"Shocking, really, Kevan just wouldn't hurt anybody. The guy can't weigh 95 pounds," said Andy Knaeble, who manages Instant Replay Sports next door. "We've been in this community, working side-by-side for 30 years."

Tran and his family came to Bloomington from Vietnam in 1990 and he soon began working for Wally's Roast Beef. After 24 years, Wally's found a new location and Tran took over the restaurant.

"He's just such a wonderful man," said customer Jodi Schulze. "This is so sad."

Schulze was among dozens who stopped by to deliver cards, plants and posts of support for Tran.

"I am praying for you to heal quickly so we can enjoy another good chat," Schulze said, reading from her note. "You've got this. Your friends Jodi and Cooper... Cooper is my son and he worked for Kevan for about a year. He treated him so wonderfully."

Now the community is returning the favor. A fundraiser to help said help Kevan pay for medical expenses and save the restaurant, has already surpassed it's $20,000 goal on GoFundMe.com.