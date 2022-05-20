Police: Body found in trunk of vehicle

Authorities say two people are in custody, and added that "multiple scenes" are being process.

ORONO, Minn. — Orono Police say they found a body in the trunk of a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to the Orono Police Department, officers received a call just before 7:10 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle driving with its back window smashed out. When officers located the vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard in the city of Mound and noticed blood inside the vehicle.

After seeing the blood, police checked the truck and located the body.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting Orono police with their investigation. The department says more information will be made available on Monday, May 23.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.